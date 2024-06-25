Angelina Jolie has done a lot of movies over the years, and she has rejected several others. There was one film that the actress initially rejected, but then she was persuaded to do it as the makers said to Jolie that she could travel the world and train with the British Military. Eventually, Angelina agreed to do it. This film proved to be a turning point in her life, and while filming it, she had to quit some unhealthy habits, which in turn cured her insomnia. Scroll below for the deets.

Jolie is a global star who was once married to Brad Pitt. The couple attracted a lot of limelight, and their family has always been under media surveillance. Hence, Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was too ugly and in public. Their kids are reportedly dropping Pitt’s surname, and Shiloh is the only one who has decided to do it officially. Angelina added a new feather to her achiever’s hat as she won her first Tony Award.

Angelina Jolie, in an interview with Contact Music, revealed how the video game-based movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider helped her achieve a healthier lifestyle by getting rid of bad habits like smoking. The makers lured her into doing the movie, and she was indeed glad that she accepted the offer.

While speaking to the media outlet, Angelina Jolie said, “That film also helped me get into shape. I smoked a lot, drank far too much, had way too much coffee, and suffered from insomnia.” The Eternals actress continued, “The Fitness coaches on Lara Croft adjusted me. I had a certain amount of water, protein checks, vitamins, my cigarettes were taken away, and I was not allowed to drink alcohol.”

The actress explained how she was full of energy despite her changed lifestyle. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress mentioned, “As for that role, I was loud and insane. I had too much fire for everyday life, so fitted into Lara Croft’s world perfectly.”

Angelina Jolie’s action-adventure movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was released in 2001. Simon West directed the film, which earned $273.3 million at the worldwide box office.

