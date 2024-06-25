Hugh Jackman has played the role of Wolverine forever and is returning once again in Deadpool & Wolverine. It will be in the theatres next month, and before that, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy opened up about protecting Logan’s legacy in the upcoming MCU movie. Keep scrolling for more.

For the uninitiated, Hugh has played the clawed mutant in seven movies, excluding his cameos in some X-Men movies. He was first seen in the role in 2000 and said goodbye to it in 2017’s film. In the upcoming film, he will be donning the iconic comic-accurate yellow and blue suit.

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy recently had a conversation with Vanity Fair, and they spoke at length about the legacy of Wolverine from the previous films. Ryan said, “Initially, we had a very loose idea of how we would bring Wolverine back in ways that don’t necessarily interact or interfere with Logan and that legacy. I know Kevin [Feige], like Shawn and I and Hugh, were all very concerned about that.” Ryan played a big role in convincing Hugh Jackman to return to Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds continued, “We really needed to protect that and still allow us to tell the most full-throated Wolverine story we could ever imagine, which for us was just a huge nerve-wracking privilege.” The Deadpool & Wolverine maker, Shawn Levy, added, “The legacy of Logan as a movie and a character means a lot to Hugh, of course, but to Ryan and Kevin and me as well.”

Shawn Levy also mentioned, “Is there an awareness of that legacy within the movie as well? The answer is yes. And that’s another way to protect it.” The fans are excited to see Hugh Jackman breathe life into Logan again after all the love he has received all these years. The anticipation grew after the first official trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine came out.

Besides Logan, several other X-Men characters will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the most anticipated films of 2024. It will be released on July 26.

