Pirates of the Caribbean actor Tamayo Perry reportedly died on Sunday, June 23, after being attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii.

According to BBC, the 49-year-old surfer was surfing Malaekahana Beach in Hawaii when the incident occurred. In a press conference, Honolulu’s emergency services said Emergency services were called to Malaekahana Beach at around 1:00 PM. and the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics after he was brought to shore by jet ski.

Tamayo Perry was an actor who portrayed one of the buccaneers in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. He also appeared in Charlie’s Angels 2 and Blue Crush. Perry was also featured on TV shows Lost and Hawaii Five 0.

Besides acting, Perry was a surfing instructor and a Lifeguard. In the wake of his death, here’s everything we know about his life, including his wife and Net Worth.

Tamayo Perry’s Wife Emilia Perry

Tamayo Perry, the Northshore professional surfer, has been married to Emilia for 22 years. Perry met Emilia, a bodyboarder when she was 18 in Hawaii. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have no children.

Tamayo Perry and his wife were owners of a surfing school

The couple started a surfing school in Hawaii called Oahu Surfing Experience, where they both also worked as instructors. According to Emilia’s profile, she was born and raised in Western Australia, where I competed as a professional bodyboarder. Emilia came to Hawaii when she was 18 and met Tamayo while bodyboarding.

Tamayo Perry’s wife Emilia also worked as a stuntwoman for TV Shows.

Besides surfing, Emilia Served as a stunt woman on Battleship, Soul Surfer, the TV series Lost, and Hawaii Five-0.

Tamayo Perry’s Wife Pays Tribute To Her Late Husband

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actor’s wife, Emilia, penned an emotional tribute on Instagram. Part of the lengthy post read:

“Tamayo never took his eyes off the path. Tragic, though his passing may be, he left this world doing what he loved where he loved to do it. We find strength in knowing he is in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ, trading barrels at Pipeline with his friends that have gone before him.”

Tamayo Perry’s Net Worth

According to various reports, including superslice, Tamayo Perry had amassed a net worth of almost $1.5 million at the time of his death.

