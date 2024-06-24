The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has released 33 titles since they began churning out films in 2007. The stars have profited immensely from the franchise that has grossed US$29 billion at the global box office.

Robert Downey Jr. and Hugh Jackman are two popular names in the film industry. While the stars have been acting since the the 1990s, they rose to worldwide prominence after playing two of the most beloved superheroes, Iron Man and Wolverine, from Marvel Comics.

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who were relative newbies to the movie business, have profited from the franchise, with their MCU paychecks significantly contributing to their net worth. Here are the five highest-paid Marvel stars naked on multiple reports.

5. Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo took over the role of Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, in The Avengers, replacing Eric Bana from the previous standalone films. Despite not landing a solo movie, the Avenger star managed to get the same $15 million his other colleagues received for Avenger’s Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The MCU paycheck has contributed significantly to his $35 Million Net Worth.

4. Chris Evans

Chris Evans was an unknown face before he joined the MCU as Captain America. The star received only $300,00 for the first Captain America film, but after becoming one of the defining movie heroes in the franchise, Evas received a massive pay bump, earning $3 million for Avengers and $15 million for Ultron. Per Screen Rant, the actor was given $20 million for his role in Endgame. His current Net Worth is $110 Million.

3. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is another actor who was catapulted to worldwide fame after he was cast in Thor in 2011. While he only scraped US$150,000 for the first film, he was paid $20 million for the Avengers sequels. He also received a significant pay bump for the Thor sequels, contributing to his $130 million net worth.

2. Hugh Jackman

Per Fandonwire, Hugh Jackman, who earned $500,000 for 2000’s X-Men movie, reportedly made $1 million for X2: X-Men United (2003) and $5 million for X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). He was paid $7 Million for X-Men: Days of The Future Past (2014) and earned $46.5 million for Logan (2017), including backend profits. Jackman has a net worth of $100 Million.

1. Robert Downey Junior

Robert Downey Jr. is the highest-paid actor in the MCU. The Iron Man star started with an initial $500,000 for his role in the 2008 film, which paved the way for a bigger payday. According to Forbes, Downey received a $75 million payday from his role in Avengers: Endgame, which included a percentage of the box office. Downey has the highest net worth of any MCU star at $300 Million.

