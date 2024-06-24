Daytime Soap Opera General Hospital has captivated audiences for over five decades. The show, which premiered in 1963, has featured some memorable characters who are still on air decades after making their debut on Port Charles’s most dramatic medical center.

The actors’ performances have left an indelible mark in soap opera history, and viewers will miss them sorely if they ever depart one of TV’s longest-running soaps General Hospital. The ABC show has earned 12 Daytime Emmys in the Best Actor category alone, with one longest-running GH actor, Anthony Geary, winning eight awards. While Geary quit the soap in 2015, here are five of the 5 longest-running soap actors in general hospitals in 2024.

4. Maurice Benard

Maurice Benard stepped into the streets of Port Charles as Sonny Corinthos in 1993. The mob kingpin’s complexity quickly endeared him to soap fans, and three decades later, he remains a fascinating character on the General Hospital.

3. Jason Morgan

Sonny Corintho’s mob enforcer Steve Burton, aka Jason Morgan, had the audience hooked starting in 1991. His character left an indelible imprint on the dramatic medical center and still remains an integral part of the show.

2. Scott Baldwin

Scott Baldwin took on the role of Kin Shriner in 1977 as a child actor. The General Hospital star has grown up on the show, going on to portray the adult version on the show and the spinoff PORT CHARLES. Scott continues to walk the streets of Port Charles on a recurring basis.

1. Leslie Charleson

Leslie Charleson, aka Monica Quartermaine, has been one of the vital pillars of General Hospital since 1977. To fans’ delight, Charleson, who has had the most interesting character development over the years, from Monica Bard to Monica Webber, and the matriarch, returned to General Hospital in mid-December 2023.

