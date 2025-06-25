Mollywood films Ronth and Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal clashed at the box office on June 13, 2025 leaving fans excited to see which one emerges victorious. While one is a gritty crime-thriller flick, the other is a comedy drama. Here is taking a look at how both the movies are faring at the box office.

Ronth Box Office Collection Day 12

Talking about the Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer, the movie earned 17 lakh on its 12th day when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 19% since the movie amassed 21 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 5.46 crore.

The movie is mounted at a limited budget of 5 crore. Against a total India net collection of 5.46 crore, the filmâ€™s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 46 lakh. This results in the ROI percentage of Ronth to be 9.2%. The worldwide collection of the movie comes to 8.49 crore.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Box Office Collection Day 12

The Anaswara Rajan starrer funeral drama minted 47 lakh on its 12th day when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 17% since the movie amassed 57 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 11.61 crore.

The movie is mounted at a budget of 10 crore. Just like Ronth, its box office rival also entered the safe zone and against a total India net collection of 11.61 crore, its ROI (Return On Investment) came to 1.61 crore. This resulted in the ROI% coming to 16%.

Who Won In The Clash Between Ronth And Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal?

It is very evident that Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is the clear winner. The Anaswara Rajan has triumphed over Ronth with 112% higher collections. Even in the budget recovery, the funeral comedy is churning out 73% higher profits than the Roshan Mathew film.

