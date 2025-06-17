The much-awaited Malayalam releases clashed at the box office on June 13, 2025. We are talking about the Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer Ronth and Anaswara Rajan’s Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhika. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the two films on their 4th day and finding out who is acing this box office battle.

Ronth Box Office Collection Day 4

On its fourth day, the Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer earned 47 lakhs. This was a massive drop of around 50% since the movie amassed 95 lakhs on its previous day. The film had opened at 55 lakhs which was not a very good opening.

However, on its second day, it had witnessed an impressive growth of around of around 63% and garnered 90 lakhs. But seems that the collections have witnessed a sudden downward graph since it recorded is lowest collection on its 4th day. The total India net collection of Ronth now stands at 2.87 crore.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhika Box Office Collection Day 4

On the other hand, according to the early estimates of Sacnilk, the Anaswara Rajan starrer earned 1.11 crores on its fourth day. This was a drop of around 36% since the movie amassed 1.76 crores on its previous day. The movie had opened at 71 lakhs which was a 29% higher opening than Ronth.

On its second day, the movie witnessed a super impressive jump of around 84% and earned 1.31 crores. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 4.98 crore. It should easily cross 5 crore by today or tomorrow.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhika Races Past Ronth In This Box Office Battle

Clearly, the Anaswara Rajan starrer is racing past Roshan Mathew’s cop drama by 41%. It will be interesting to see whether Ronth will be able to match up to Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhika’s pace. For the unversed, both the movies fairly received good critics by the masses and critics alike.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Collection Day 24: Almost Inches Towards 50% Returns, Maintains A Good Pace!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News