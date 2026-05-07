Vaazha 2 has become one of the biggest successes in the history of Malayalam cinema, and now, even after spending a month in theaters, it continues to mint moolah. Yes, its pace has significantly slowed, but before concluding the run, it is set to become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. Amid this, the run at the overseas box office has almost ended, and will stay below Thudarum’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Vaazha 2 to wrap up as Mollywood’s 4th highest-grosser at the overseas box office

The Vaazha sequel was released amid strong buzz, which helped attract a big start. Further, due to strong word of mouth, it minted solid numbers in the long run. Internationally, it received strong support from the Middle East countries. Overall, as per the recent update, it has earned an estimated 85.75 crore gross at the overseas box office in 35 days.

Currently, Vaazha 2 is the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the overseas box office. To grab the third spot, it must surpass Thudarum (93.8 crore), which is not at all possible, as there’s no fuel left in the tank. So, the Vaazha sequel will conclude its run in the same position, thus failing to crack Mollywood’s top 3 grossers in the international market.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan – 142.25 crore Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 119.9 crore Thudarum – 93.8 crore Vaazha 2 – 85.75 crore Manjummel Boys – 73.4 crore 2018 – 69.5 crore Aadu 3 – 61 crore Sarvam Maya – 60.6 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 59.5 crore Aavesham – 56 crore

More about the film

Vaazha 2 is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film stars Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Biju Kuttan, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V in key roles. It was released in theaters on April 2. It’ll start streaming on JioHotstar from May 8.

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