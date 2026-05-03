Vaazha 2, starring Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Biju Kuttan, and others, has emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office and is now, after a month in theaters, showing signs of exhaustion. Amid this, it is chasing the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s second-highest-grossing film globally, giving it a chance to become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 31!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 31 days?

In India, the Vaazha sequel scored 41 lakh on the fifth Saturday, day 31, pushing the overall collection to 127.42 crore net. It equals 150.35 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 85.5 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 31-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 235.85 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 127.42 crore

India gross – 150.35 crore

Overseas gross – 85.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 235.85 crore

Needs less than 2 crore to beat Mohanlal’s 2nd highest-grosser

With 235.85 crore, Vaazha 2 is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. To claim the fourth spot, it must beat Thudarum (237.76 crore), which is 1.91 crore away. So, it must add another 1.92 crore to its tally to surpass Thudarum, which is likely to be achieved. For those who don’t know, Thudarum is also the second-highest-grossing film of Mohanlal.

The show count of Vaazha 2 has been impacted by Patriot, but since it is faring with mixed word of mouth, the Vaazha sequel is expected to get some shows back on weekdays, which will push it towards the target of surpassing Thudarum.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Vaazha 2 – 235.85 crore (31 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

More about the film

The Vaazha sequel is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film also stars Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, and Veda Shankar in key roles. It was released in theaters on April 2.

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