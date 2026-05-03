What an epic run Raja Shivaji is witnessing at the Indian box office. Marathi cinema hasn’t witnessed such a level of craze before. Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and the team are driving impressive footfalls to the ticket windows. The morning occupancy has lived upto the expectations, as it heads to deliver the biggest opening weekend in history. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy

The historical action drama is a force to be reckoned with. It has set new milestones for Marathi cinema, delivering a double-digit score for two consecutive days. A hat-trick is on the cards as Raja Shivaji has begun its journey on Sunday on a fantastic note, with morning occupancy of 37.57% in the Marathi belt, as per Sacnilk.

The on-the-ground buzz is highly favorable, leading to an impressive 64% occupancy during the morning shows in Nashik. Pune (63%) and Mumbai (47%) are also witnessing strong trends. As for the Hindi belt, the response is fair with admissions of 12.15% during the morning shows on day 3. It is facing strict competition from Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, and other Bollywood releases.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy in the Marathi version:

Day 1: 53.71%

Day 2: 30.57% (-43%)

(-43%) Day 3: 37.57% (+23%)

The highest opening weekend of Marathi cinema is loading!

Raja Shivaji surpassed the opening weekend collection of the highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. 23.90 crore has already been collected in the first two days at the Indian box office. With another 10 crore+ day, it will set new benchmarks in its debut weekend, going way past Thackeray.

Check out the top 5 highest opening weekends of all time in Marathi cinema (net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 23.9 crore (2 days) Thackeray: 22.9 crore Sairat: 12.1 crore Mauli: 11.1 crore Lai Bhaari: 10.55 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 32% Budget, Set To Enter Top 10 Marathi Grossers Of All Time!

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