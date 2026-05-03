Disney is bringing Tangled back to the big screens, and this time with a live-action remake. With the announcement, the casting updates are already creating a buzz. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film reimagines the beloved 2010 animated classic that was a major critical and commercial success.

With fresh faces stepping into iconic roles like Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, fans are eager to see how this new version shapes up. Here’s a quick look at the confirmed cast and the characters they will be playing in the upcoming remake.

Tangled Live-Action Remake Cast

1. Teagan Croft – Rapunzel

As per Variety, Teagan Croft has been cast as the protagonist Rapunzel. The character has really long and magical blonde hair. She tries to escape the secret tower with the help of a young man. Mandy Moore had voiced the character in the original animated film. Croft has previously appeared in titles like The Osiris Child, True Spirit, Titans, and Home and Away.

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled. Coming only to theaters. pic.twitter.com/YKaK1BM5Sd — Disney (@Disney) January 7, 2026

2. Milo Manheim – Flynn Rider

Milo Manheim will be portraying the role of Flynn Rider in the film. The character’s original name is Eugene Fitzherbert, and he is a wanted thief who has stolen a crown and seeks refuge in the tower where Rapunzel lives. Milo has acted in projects like Journey to Bethlehem, Zombies, and School Spirits.

🚨 EVERYBODY, IT’S HAPPENING! Milo Manheim shares photos with Teagan Croft (Rapunzel) and Michael Gracey, the director of the upcoming Tangled Live-Action. pic.twitter.com/Yn665UfrtG — Tangled Live-Action News (@TangledLA) April 29, 2026

3. Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn will play the antagonist, Mother Gothel, Deadline reported in March 2026. Gothel is an old woman who has a magical gold flower that keeps her young and beautiful. But its power is inherited by Rapunzel, whom she kidnaps and keeps with her. Donna Murphy voiced the character in the animated Tangled movie. Hahn has appeared in Step Brothers, Bad Moms, Private Life, and Agatha All Along.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena | Disney World Strategies (@livingbydisney)

4. Diego Luna

Variety has reported that Diego Luna has joined the film’s cast. He will be playing a new character that has been created for the film. Luna has been a part of projects like Andor, Rogue One, and Y Tu Mamá También, among others.

Diego Luna joins the cast of Disney’s live-action TANGLED film. Starring Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim, and Kathryn Hahn. pic.twitter.com/PECannQ0xk — ‏ً (@fiImfag) May 1, 2026

The film’s shooting will commence in Spain in June 2026. Fans of the original film are eagerly waiting to see how this live-action remake pans out.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew: Release Date, Cast & What We Know About Greta Gerwig-Directed Adaptation So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News