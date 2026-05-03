Sony Pictures Entertainment has unveiled the teaser trailer for its upcoming Resident Evil movie, directed by Zach Cregger. This new adaptation moves away from iconic characters like Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, introducing Bryan, a new protagonist trapped in the deadly Raccoon City outbreak.

For longtime fans, the trailer is packed with exciting references to the video games, making it clear that the filmmakers are honoring the franchise’s roots.

I really, REALLY want the new Resident Evil movie to be good. The sets in this trailer look incredible and I loved all the Easter eggs but outside of that… I don’t know. Going to have to wait and see but I’m not totally sold just yet. pic.twitter.com/IzlxAt1Zrf — Jimmy Champane 🎃 (@jimmychampane) October 7, 2021

1. Rebecca Chambers’ Medical Bag Easter Egg Explained

In the opening scenes, Bryan carries a bag that looks very similar to the medical bag used by Rebecca Chambers in Resident Evil 0. This small detail could be a subtle reference to the S.T.A.R.S. medic.

2. Chief Irons’ Creepy Taxidermy Room Reference

As Bryan enters a farmhouse, viewers can see a room filled with stuffed and preserved animals. This creepy setting resembles Chief Brian Iron’s unsettling office from Resident Evil 2.

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3. Weapon Upgrade Progression Mirrors The Games

Bryan’s weapons are upgraded throughout the trailer, starting with a handgun, then a shotgun, and later a machine gun, much like the familiar progression seen in the games.

4. Green Herb Easter Egg Fans Instantly Spotted

One of the most obvious references is the appearance of the famous Green Herb, a healing item well known in the games. According to IGN, Zach Cregger confirmed it was directly inspired by Resident Evil 4.

‘RESIDENT EVIL’ trailer details

• RE4 green herb recreated exactly

• Includes matching healing-item bucket

• More RE4 references hidden throughout

• Zach Cregger calls RE4 his favorite

• Trailer packed with game nods — Brad @ Dread Central (@DreadCentral) May 1, 2026

5. Raccoon City Sewers Bring Back A Classic Setting

Bryan is seen moving through underground sewers, a setting strongly linked to Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. These dangerous tunnels are some of the franchise’s most iconic locations.

6. Leon Kennedy’s Motorcycle Reference Explained

A motorcycle briefly seen in the trailer may reference Leon’s Ducati bike from Resident Evil: Vendetta, though this remains fan speculation.

Story & What To Expect

The film tells a new story during the Raccoon City outbreak, showing survival through Bryan’s perspective. While it does not directly adapt one specific game, it clearly draws strong inspiration from the wider Resident Evil universe.

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Release Date Update

The upcoming Resident Evil movie is scheduled for release in the United States on September 18, 2026.

With its blend of new characters, classic survival horror, and carefully placed game references, this new movie could become an exciting addition to the franchise for both newcomers and longtime fans.

Resident Evil Teaser Trailer

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