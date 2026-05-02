Nearly two decades after the original became a pop culture classic, The Devil Wears Prada 2 finally hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Directed by David Frankel and with a screenplay penned by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel is an original story and not adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s sequel novel Revenge Wears Prada, as per Harper’s Bazaar.

Among the biggest talking points from the film is a special appearance of Lady Gaga. Her cameo may be brief, but it has quickly grabbed attention and become one of the most discussed moments. So, what role does Lady Gaga play in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and how did this cameo come together?

How Lady Gaga’s Cameo Materialized

The Devil Wears Prada 2 features a cameo from Lady Gaga, who appears for two scenes. This news was first reported in late 2025, after the singer was spotted in Milan during her world tour. It turns out that the film’s leading actress, Meryl Streep, made that happen.

As per Variety, Streep met Lady Gaga in 2025 at the SNL 50 event. The two were planning to work together for some time. A few months later, director David Frankel asked Streep to reach out to her new friend. In an interview with Heart, Streep said, “I thought, I might as well try her. I just said, ‘Would you do this? Because it’s going to be really good.’ And she said, ‘Yeah!’ Just like that. She’s on her world tour, which lasted a year, playing to 75,000 people in a stadium, and just flew off and did us.”

What Role Does Lady Gaga Play In The Sequel?

The sequel showcases a rift between Miranda Priestly and Gaga. Miranda is figuring out her future amid the decline of traditional magazines in the digital age. Runway’s Milan fashion show faces budget cuts under new leadership. Tucci asks Miranda to call her friend to help them out in this situation. This is where Gaga enters the frame.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 👠 LADY GAGA

RUNWAY

SHAPE OF A WOMAN

GLAMOROUS LIFE SOUNDTRACK OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/cPIoGVw6Gu — Lady Gaga Media (@ladygagamedia) May 1, 2026

Frankel told the publication about his experience working with the pop star. “We thought we’d make up this persona for Gaga that there’s this terrible history, and she’s such a diva that Miranda can’t stand her, and she loved it! It was really fun for both of them to play this really catty moment.” Gaga plays a fictionalized version in the film.

Lady Gaga Also Contributes Original Music

The makers wanted Gaga to write and perform a song for The Devil Wears Prada 2, according to Variety. She wrote three original titles: Runway, Shape of a Woman, and Glamorous Life. The latter two were duets with Doechii.

Lady Gaga and Doechii stun in the new cover art for ‘RUNWAY’ from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ pic.twitter.com/CbIl3V5HXp — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 28, 2026

In an interview with EW, Streep revealed that her scene with Gaga was largely improvised. Both actors tapped into the idea that they had a long-standing beef with each other.

The Devil Wears Prada also stars Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, reprising their roles as Emily Charlton and Andy Sachs, respectively.

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