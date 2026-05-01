Billie Eilish has been a perennial pop sensation since her breakout success with the release of 2019’s Bad Guy. However, Eilish did not achieve this alone; her brother, Finneas O’Connell, was a major collaborator during her early career. Billie Eilish’s partnership with her brother was instrumental in kickstarting her career, and the influence the two have had on each other’s careers is well-documented. Here’s a look at what Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are worth.

Billie Eilish & Finneas Net Worth Breakdown

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell boast a combined net worth of $120 million, with Billie accounting for $70 million and Finneas contributing $50 million to the total.

Of the two, Billie Eilish is better known and more front-facing, which means her career and earnings are better documented. However, Finneas O’Connell has made a name for himself as a sought-after music producer even beyond the work he’s done with Billie Eilish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Billie Eilish’s Career Highlights & Biggest Earnings

Billie Eilish had been producing music alongside her brother since at least 2015, when the two garnered public attention by releasing the song “Ocean Eyes.” However, it was with the release of her 2019 major label debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and its accompanying single “Bad Guy” that her career really took off and she became a household name.

From her 2019 debut to June 2020, Billie Eilish made $50 million. Her music has also frequently swept up major awards, with her debut album winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist in January 2020.

Billie Eilish’s winning streak has continued throughout the rest of her music career, with her winning streak continuing with a 2021 Grammy for Record of the Year for her single “Everything I Wanted.” Billie also hit a major career milestone after recording the theme song for the 2021 James Bond film “No Time to Die,” which also netted her a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Billie’s winning streak at the Grammys has continued with her winning Song of the Year in 2024 and again in 2026. She’s also netted $25 million for a deal with Apple TV for the making of the 2021 documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

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Finneas O’Connell Is A Sought-After Music Producer

While his work with Billie Eilish has garnered him the lion’s share of his accolades and publicity, Finneas is a highly respected and sought-after music producer in his own right these days. He’s worked as a solo artist since the release of 2019’s EP, Blood Harmony, followed by the release of his full-length album, Optimist, in 2021. In 2024, he followed this up with his second album, For Crying Out Loud.

His work as a music producer has led to a chart-topping collaboration with Selena Gomez, with the two working on Lose You To Love Me, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to WBUR. More recently, he’s produced the soundtrack to Netflix’s second season of Beef.

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Inside Billie & Finneas’ Real Estate Investments

Billie Eilish usually lives with her parents despite her massively successful career. That said, in 2019, she made a major real estate investment in a property in Glendale, California, for $2.3 million. As for Finneas, he bought a $2.7 million mansion in LA’s Los Feliz neighborhood in 2019 and a $5.2 million oceanfront property in Malibu in 2020.

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