When Selena Gomez announced Benny Blanco as “my absolute everything”, fans fell in with this pop fairy tale. A producer-artist romance. A friendship turned romance. A whirlwind romance that led to a wedding. But in 2026, the same relationship is in the news for more scandalous reasons, like cheating, viral “I’m single” posts, and even rumors of divorce. So what really happened? Here’s a full relationship timeline for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

From Studio Chemistry To Real-Life Romance

Long before they dated, Selena and Benny were collaborators. He worked on her earlier music, building a creative bond that quietly evolved over time. By June 2023, Selena publicly announced the relationship, describing it to People as the “safest” she had ever felt. This relationship felt different from the high-profile ones that came before it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

Engagement, Music Collab & A Dream Wedding

Their relationship was fast but not reckless. In December 2024, Selena shared that the couple got engaged, posting a photo captioned, “Forever begins now.” In March 2025, the couple released a collaborative music project, “I Said I Love You First,” which literally documented their journey. Then, on September 27, 2025, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding in California, with friends and celebrities in attendance.

At this stage, they were more than a couple; they were a brand. A perfect blend of music, romance, and public displays of affection. It was a match made in heaven.

When The Internet Turned Against Their Romance

But then came the shift—and it wasn’t cheating allegations. It started with the internet. From viral videos of Benny’s “unfiltered” self to fans questioning their compatibility, the internet’s commentary became more critical. Some fans even urged Selena to “find someone better” following viral controversies. The fairy tale didn’t end; it started being dissected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actress Theatre (@actresstheatre)

Cheating Allegations & The “I’m Single” Rumor

This is where things started to spiral. In April 2026, a viral post alleged that Selena caught Benny cheating on her after seeing suspicious text messages. Around the same time, a supposed Instagram story was leaked of Selena declaring she was “single.”

What’s The Truth? There was a twist with both of these claims: The “I’m single” post was posted by a parody account, not Selena. There was no evidence of cheating or divorce. But in the end, the image was quicker than reality. And the rumors stuck.

Selena Gomez reportedly confirmed her breakup with Benny Blanco by posting it on her Instagram story then quickly deleted it.

This lines up with all the recent breakup rumors. At this point, maybe it’s time for her to step back from relationships and focus on herself for a… pic.twitter.com/ZFLOaUygat — Wild Videos (@FightStorage) April 16, 2026

How The Internet Changed Selena & Benny’s Love Story

The growing relationship between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wasn’t private; it was public. From the recording studio to the altar, it all became content. And now, so have the rumors. Because celebrity relationships in 2026 don’t just happen in real life—they happen online. Where a single picture can be enough to end a relationship, and a story can be proven true before it’s actually true.

For now, their story hasn’t ended. In fact, Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram post silently reiterates the fact that she’s still very much in love with Benny Blanco, aka “Mrs. Blanco.”

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Are Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Engaged? A Complete Timeline Of Their Romance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News