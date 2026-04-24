With The Devil Wears Prada 2 already generating major buzz, even the smallest casting details are grabbing attention. Among them was Sydney Sweeney’s rumored cameo—one that quietly disappeared before the film’s final cut.

Sydney Sweeney was set to make a brief appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but her cameo didn’t make the final cut. While the sequel is packed with buzzworthy appearances, not every scene survived the edit. Now, fresh details reveal why Sweeney’s filmed cameo was ultimately removed.

Why Sydney Sweeney’s Dior Cameo Was Removed From The Final Cut

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress filmed a short sequence for the film, which is scheduled to be released on May 1. She was even photographed arriving on set in August 2025, which quickly sparked speculation about her role. At the time, it looked like she would feature in one of the film’s early moments.

The report reveals that Sweeney shot a three-minute cameo where she played herself. In the scene, she appeared as a celebrity client at Dior, being styled by Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt. The sequence was designed to expand Emily’s introduction, showing her in a much more powerful position as the head of Dior’s United States operations.

Sydney Sweeney has been cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2, where she was originally set to appear as herself. pic.twitter.com/pSFh718bnl — About Cinemas (@AboutCinemas) April 21, 2026

Originally, this moment was placed near the beginning of the film. It gave a closer look at Emily’s career growth and set the tone for her role in the story. However, the opening sequence was later reworked, and that change affected how the scene fit into the film.

A source told the outlet that the decision to remove the cameo came down to a “creative decision.” The report also noted that the scene no longer worked with the structure of the opening. “The team working on the movie was grateful for her participation, making the decision to remove the bit a difficult one,” the outlet wrote. It further explained that the sequence did not fit “structurally with the rest of the sequence,” which ultimately led to it being cut.

What’s Next For Sydney Sweeney?

Outside of this project, Sweeney continues to stay busy. She currently has six upcoming titles, including ongoing episodes of Euphoria Season 3, which recently began airing. She is also attached to Netflix’s Gundam, which has just entered production, along with Split Fiction, The Housemaid’s Secret, Custom of the Country, and I Pretended to be a Missing Girl.

More About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The story follows Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway) as she reconnects with key figures from Runway. She reunites with Miranda Priestly (portrayed by Meryl Streep) and Nigel Kipling (played by Stanley Tucci) as they deal with a crisis that threatens the magazine in a changing media landscape.

As part of that storyline, they seek help from Emily Charlton, who now holds a major leadership role at Dior. Other cameos still made it into the final cut. The same outlet previously confirmed that Lady Gaga appears in the film. She also contributed a track titled “Runway” to the soundtrack, alongside Doechii.

The sequel also brings back familiar faces from the original film. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman return, while new cast members include Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, Patrick Brammall, Rachel Bloom, and Kenneth Branagh. Director David Frankel, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, and producer Wendy Finerman have also returned for the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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