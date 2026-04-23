Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are reprising their roles from the 2006 hit comedy-drama in the sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2. The eagerly anticipated film is set to hit U.S. theaters on May 1, 2026. The original film opened to $27.5 million in North America and earned an impressive $326.6 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. On the other hand, the sequel is projected to earn between $80 million and $95 million in its opening domestic weekend, according to recent industry estimates from Box Office Pro.

The above figures suggest that the second film has a strong chance to overtake the original’s global haul. However, achieving that target would depend on strong word of mouth and whether it can maintain steady holds beyond its opening weekend. Now, let’s take a look at how much The Devil Wears Prada 2 needs to earn at the worldwide box office to find a place among Emily Blunt’s top five highest-grossing films of all time.

Emily Blunt’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing films featuring Emily Blunt in lead or prominent roles at the global box office, according to figures from Box Office Mojo:

Oppenheimer (2023): $975.8 million Edge of Tomorrow (2014): $381.1 million Mary Poppins Returns (2018): $362.5 million A Quiet Place (2018): $341 million The Devil Wears Prada (2006): $326.6 million

As you can observe from the above figures, the highest-grossing film starring Emily Blunt to date is Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed biographical drama, Oppenheimer. However, to find a place among her five top-grossing releases, The Devil Wears Prada 2 would need to earn at least $326.6 million, the global total of the original film, The Devil Wears Prada.

If the sequel manages to open somewhere around the projected $80-95 million domestic opening range, gets solid support from international markets, and demonstrates strong theatrical legs, it has the potential to surpass the first film’s global total and find a place among Emily Blunt’s top five biggest hits. Having said that, its final box office verdict will become clearer after its theatrical release.

What Is The Plot Of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to focus on Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Official Trailer

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