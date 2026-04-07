The Devil Wears Prada 2 is generating a lot of buzz and shaping up to be one of the biggest box-office events of 2026. Long-range projections point to a massive opening weekend, with the sequel generating strong buzz and anticipation among audiences. With such early estimates, the film is now eyeing one of the top North American debut spots of 2026, making it a release to watch closely.

It is the sequel to the 2006 hit, with the main cast reprising their roles. It has been anticipated for a long time and will be packed with nostalgia and great performances. Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh joined the cast as new additions. The excitement is increasing with each passing day as the release date nears.

How much is The Devil Wears Prada 2 expected to earn on its opening weekend?

Previously, the comedy drama was expected to earn around $55 million on its opening weekend in North America. A recent report by Box Office Pro estimates that The Devil Wears Prada 2 will earn more. According to the report, the Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer is tracking to earn between $80 million and $95 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It is much more than The Devil Wears Prada’s $27.5 million debut.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 could earn the 2nd biggest debut of 2026 in North America

The biggest debut weekend record for 2026 is held by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which grossed $131.7 million over its three-day opening weekend. The second-biggest opening weekend of the year in North America is Project Hail Mary’s $80.5 million debut. Since the Anne Hathaway starrer is tracking to earn between $80 million and $95 million domestically, it could top Project Hail Mary’s debut and record the second biggest debut of the year to date in North America.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $131.7 million Project Hail Mary – $80.5 million Scream 7 – $63.6 million Hoppers – $45.3 million Wuthering Heights – $32.8 million

What is the film about?

The story follows Andy as she returns to Runway, where Miranda navigates a rapidly evolving media landscape to secure the magazine’s future. Along the way, they reconnect with their former assistant Emily, who is now leading a powerful luxury brand whose backing could prove crucial for Runway’s survival. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on May 1.

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