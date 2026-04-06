The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has outpaced the three-day box-office opening weekend in China. However, it trails behind Inside Out 2 and Hoppers’ debut weekend at the Chinese box office. The animated sequel has received positive word of mouth in China and is expected to perform well at the box office there. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated sequel has earned slightly less than its predecessor’s worldwide box office gross on its debut weekend. It has already become the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in its opening weekend alone. The movie could cross $400 million worldwide before the second weekend. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing video game adaptation; hence, the sequel has a huge benchmark to meet.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the box office in China

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie rules the box office in China, debuting at #1. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, The Super Mario Bros Movie sequel collected a solid $8.3 million at the box office in China during its opening weekend. It collected $3.3 million on Sunday across 85k screenings, down 2.9% from Saturday.

How does it stack up against its predecessor’s debut in China?

According to the report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s opening weekend collection is less than The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s at the Chinese box office. The 2023 animated film collected $11.6 million on its opening weekend in 2023. However, the film collected this sum over a 5-day opening weekend at the Chinese box office. However, the sequel has beaten The Super Mario Bros Movie’s three-day opening weekend collection at the Chinese box office.

The Super Galaxy Movie collected $475k in pre-sales for Monday, which is the Memorial Day holiday in China. It is playing over 82k screenings, losing 2k from yesterday. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, released on April 1, has collected $372.5 million worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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