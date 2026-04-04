The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has already collected an impressive number at the worldwide box office, and that too before Friday. The video game adaptation has outgrossed its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros Movie, in its two-day cume. It has also registered the 2nd Thursday ever for game adaptation at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses the $50 million mark at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the latest Super Mario movie collected a solid $24.6 million at the North American box office on Thursday/day 2. The video game adaptation has registered the 3rd-largest Thursday ever for animation, but remains below The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $26.6 million day 2 cume. It declined by 28.7% from Wednesday’s opening day, reaching $59.1 million in two days.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crosses the $100 million milestone in two days

Based on the latest data from trade analyst Luiz Fernando on his X handle, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has collected $29.1 million at the overseas box office on day 2. The film declined by 14.2% from its Wednesday opening day overseas. Internationally, the film has reached $63 million in cume in 48 hours. It is more than The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $27.6 million day 2 international cume. In two days, the worldwide total of the film has hit $122.1 million. In contrast, The Super Mario Bros Movie had collected $120.7 million in two days at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown of The Super Mario Galaxy movie

Domestic – $59.1 million

International – $63 million

Worldwide – $122.1 million

According to the report, the sequel is expected to earn between $350 million and $390 million worldwide. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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