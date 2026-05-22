The Devil Wears Prada 2 remains immovable at 3rd place in the domestic box office rankings. The fashion sequel is one of this year’s biggest summer hits, and it is set to run past 2025’s summer release, Thunderbolts, which was way more costly. The Anne Hathaway starrer is surpassing the MCU biggie this weekend while pursuing a major domestic milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s box office collection in North America

The Meryl Streep starrer is still a hit in its home territory. The film has collected a solid $1.8 million on its 3rd Wednesday at the box office in North America, with a decline of 45.5% only. The 3rd Wednesday gross is more than the previous The Devil Wears Prada and Thunderbolts. The movie remains at #3 in the domestic rankings, and after its 3rd Wednesday, the domestic total reached $182 million cume. It is edging closer to the $200 million mark at the domestic box office.

Set to beat 2025’s summer release – Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts was also released around the same time frame as The Devil Wears Prada 2 in 2025. The MCU movie underperformed at the box office despite the strong ratings and generally positive reviews. Thunderbolts was made on a budget of $180 million, while Anne Hathaway‘s movie was made on a budget of $100 million, creating a significant gap. The MCU biggie grossed $190.3 million domestically over its lifetime. The fashion sequel is less than $10 million away from surpassing 2025’s summer tentpole release, Thunderbolts, at the North American box office.

Worldwide collection update

The Meryl Streep starrer is already almost $200 million ahead of the global haul of Thunderbolts, showing how much the overseas fans are enjoying it. For the unversed, Thunderbolts collected $382.4 million worldwide during its theatrical run, and the Devil Wears Prada sequel has already surpassed that, with a huge gap: the latter’s global total stands at $552.2 million. Anne Hathaway’s movie grossed $370.3 million overseas and is expected to hit $400 million in its 4th weekend.

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1. In the sequel, Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the original film, along with some new faces.

Box office summary

Domestic – $181.9 million

International – $370.3 million

Worldwide – $552.2 million

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