Hoppers has surpassed the domestic haul of The Wild Robot to become the second-highest-grossing original animation post-COVID at the domestic box office. It is now on track to beat Elemental’s domestic haul and take the top spot as the top-grossing original animation domestically post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Pixar original animation has been earning solid numbers since its release and has remained one of the trending movies worldwide for weeks. The film defied the odds and grabbed attention at the box office. Its collection will undoubtedly be affected by the new Super Mario movie, but it is still in the game and is expected to emerge as a box-office success at the end of its theatrical run.

Hoppers at the North American box office

With two new releases and Project Hail Mary, Hoppers dropped to the 4th rank in the domestic box office rankings. According to Box Office Mojo, the Pixar original collected a solid $5.8 million on its 5th three-day weekend, the 2nd-largest for an original animated film in North America over the past decade. It declined by 52% from last weekend and lost 360 theaters in North America. The film is now running in 3290 screens in its home territory. The domestic total of the animated feature is $149.6 million.

On track to become the top-grossing original animation domestically post-COVID

According to the box office database, the animated feature is on track to beat Elemental’s domestic haul. Elemental was released in 2023 and grossed $154.4 million at the domestic box office. The 2023 animation collected this sum across 105 days, whereas Hoppers will surpass it in less than 40 days.

For the unversed, Elemental is the highest-grossing original animation at the domestic box office post-COVID. Hoppers is around $5 million away from beating Elemental and taking away its title. However, beating Elemental’s worldwide haul is challenging, as it collected $496.4 million in its lifetime. The Pixar original is tracking to gross around $180 million at the domestic box office over its lifetime, and it has been in theaters since March 6.

Box office summary of Hoppers

Domestic – $149.6 million

International – $182.6 million

Worldwide – $332.2 million

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