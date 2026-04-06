After surpassing Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s IMAX haul, it has beaten Brad Pitt’s F1 in the premium format. The Ryan Gosling starrer is cementing its position as one of Hollywood’s biggest IMAX performers. With strong hold and sustained audience interest, the film’s IMAX dominance is playing a crucial role in boosting its overall box-office momentum. Keep scrolling for more.

The film crossed multiple milestones at the box office. It crossed $200 million in North America and overseas, which pushed it past the $400 million mark worldwide. The Ryan Gosling starrer is one of the top five highest-grossing films of 2026. Its box-office performance is quite impressive, as the film maintains a firm hold despite the release of the Mario movie.

Project Hail Mary’s latest box office collection from the IMAX screenings tops F1

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Project Hail Mary’s worldwide box office collection from IMAX screenings reached the $73.6 million cume on its third weekend. The film has crossed the IMAX haul of F1 at the same point in time. It is shaping up to be one of Hollywood’s biggest IMAX hits. A few days back, it surpassed the IMAX haul of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Since Avatar: The Way of Water set huge records in 2022, only three Hollywood films have done better by their third weekend—Deadpool & Wolverine with $78 million, Dune: Part Two with $104 million, and Oppenheimer with $114.2 million.

Project Hail Mary grossed $420.8 million worldwide, including $217.2 million domestically. The Ryan Gosling starrer was released on March 20.

Box office summary of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $217.2 million

International – $203.6 million

Worldwide – $420.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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