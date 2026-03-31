After his early roles in films like Denzel Washington’s sports drama Remember the Titans (2000), Ryan Gosling gained recognition with the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook. Later, he went on to star in several popular films, including Drive, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, Barbie, and The Fall Guy, further solidifying his reputation as a dependable performer.

His latest release, the big-budget sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, hit U.S. theaters on March 20, 2026, and has already grossed $317 million worldwide. In doing so, it has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart, after outgrossing the likes of Hoppers and Wuthering Heights. Carrying a reported budget of $200 million, the film needs to reach around $500 million globally to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. At its current pace, it appears on track to potentially close the remaining $183 million gap in the coming weeks and achieve this key milestone.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $163.8 million

International: $153.2 million

Worldwide: $317 million

At the North American box office, Project Hail Mary has collected $163.8 million so far. Now, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing films featuring Ryan Gosling at the domestic box office and what Project Hail Mary needs to earn to become his biggest film of all time in North America.

Ryan Gosling’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films in North America

Let’s take a look at the top five films starring Ryan Gosling that delivered the biggest numbers at the domestic box office, as per figures from Box Office Mojo:

Barbie (2023): $636.2 million La La Land (2016): $151.1 million The Fall Guy (2024): $92.9 million Blade Runner 2049 (2017): $92.1 million Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011): $84.4 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, to become Ryan Gosling’s highest-grossing film domestically, Project Hail Mary must surpass Barbie’s North American total of $636.2 million. However, just to break into the top 5 list, the bar was quite low, as the sci-fi film needed to surpass Crazy, Stupid, Love’s $84.4 million domestic haul, which it has already done.

However, overtaking Barbie’s $636.2 million domestic total by closing the $472.4 million gap is a massive climb even for a big film like Project Hail Mary. At this stage, it appears unlikely to surpass that target. However, the final box-office verdict should become clearer as the film continues its theatrical run.

What’s the Plot of Project Hail Mary?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

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