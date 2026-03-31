The Japanese animated fantasy film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle premiered in theaters last year and received rave reviews, becoming a massive box-office success. It holds an impressive 98% critics’ score and a 98% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This strong reception has clearly translated into huge ticket sales, as the film has earned $739 million worldwide. In the process, it not only became the highest-grossing anime film of all time but also the highest-grossing Japanese film ever.

Of its $739 million global total, $136.9 million came from North America, while the remaining $602.1 million came from international markets, including its largest territory, Japan. In Japan alone, the film has now crossed the $250 million milestone, currently standing at $250.7 million. Now, let’s take a look at how much more Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle needs to earn from overseas markets to surpass the international total of the 2025 American sci-fi comedy Lilo & Stitch.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs. Lilo & Stitch – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films have performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Box Office Summary

North America: $136.9 million

International: $602.1 million

Worldwide: $739 million

Lilo & Stitch – Box Office Summary

North America: $423.8 million

International: $614.2 million

Worldwide: $1.038 billion

What The Numbers Indicate

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been a huge global success, driven mainly by its performance in international markets. However, it is still slightly behind another 2025 film, Lilo & Stitch, in overseas earnings. As of now, it needs around $12.1 million more to surpass Lilo & Stitch’s international total of $614.2 million.

With Infinity Castle continuing to post encouraging numbers in Japan, its biggest market, closing this gap is achievable at this pace. If the current trend holds, the film could overtake Lilo & Stitch internationally in the coming weeks. However, the final verdict will be clear after it wraps up its theatrical run.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Official Trailer

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