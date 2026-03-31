Scream 7 is defying the odds at the box office and has become the first film in the franchise to cross the $200 million worldwide milestone. It is now on the verge of surpassing The Marvels, the MCU’s biggest flop, which has a massive budget. Scream 7’s upcoming win over The Marvels highlights how smart budgeting and strong audience appeal can outshine sheer scale in today’s port-pandemic box office landscape.

Scream 7’s latest box office collection in North America

The latest Scream movie collected a stellar $2.6 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It lost 215 theaters last week and, despite that, stayed within the top ten and earned winning numbers. The film saw a 39.3% decline from last weekend, underscoring its strong hold at the box office in North America. After five weekends, the film’s domestic total has reached $118.7 million.

Crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office

Scream 7 has collected a solid $3.7 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the overseas box office. The slasher movie declined 40.3% from last weekend and has reached $85.4 million across 57 international markets. In addition to the domestic total of $118.7 million, the worldwide total reached $204.09 million. It is the only Scream movie in the franchise’s history to cross the $200 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Scream 7

Domestic – $118.7 million

International – $85.4 million

Worldwide – $204.1 million

Inches away from surpassing The Marvels

The MCU movie The Marvels is one of the most expensive films to date, and it turned out to be a massive box-office flop. The Marvels was made on a reported budget of $270 million, excluding the promotional cost. The MCU movie was a massive box-office failure, grossing over $206.1 million worldwide during its theatrical run. It did not even recover its production cost.

Now, Scream 7, which carries a production cost of $45 million, is less than $3 million away from surpassing The Marvels. It is significant because it shows that low-budget films with strong plots can beat any tentpole movie. It is becoming more common in the post-pandemic box office landscape.

Scream 7, starring Neve Campbell, was released on February 27.

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