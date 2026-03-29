Hoppers is still steadily moving forward at the box office and remains at #2 in the domestic rankings. The animated feature is on track to beat The Wild Robot domestically soon, but ahead of that, it is surpassing many hidden gems, and this time, the Pixar original has beaten the domestic haul of a Robin Williams-starrer animated movie from the 2000s. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animation has been registering record-breaking box office in North America, with collections for original films not seen in over a decade. It has crossed the $250 million worldwide milestone and is now expected to reach $300 million. The film had been at the top for days, but the Ryan Gosling starrer pushed it to #2 in North America. Since both films have separate target audiences, they have been doing well at the box office.

Hoppers at the domestic box office

According to industry trackers, Hoppers will remain at #2 in the domestic box office chart in its 4th weekend as well. The Pixar original collected a solid $3.1 million on its 4th Friday. It is the biggest 4th Friday for an original animation in over a decade. The film has declined by 42.2% from last spring break, boosted by Friday. It is again over The Wild Robot’s $2.9 million 4th Friday gross. The film has hit the $129.5 million cume on its 4th Friday.

Surpasses the domestic haul of the Robin Williams-starrer Robots in North America

Robots is a 2005 sci-fi animated feature directed by Chris Wedge. It stars the voices of Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry, Greg Kinnear, Mel Brooks, Amanda Bynes, Drew Carey, and Robin Williams. The story was reportedly deemed formulaic, and it emerged as a commercial hit. According to Box Office Mojo, Robots collected $128.2 million in North America. Now, Hoppers has surpassed this forgotten 2000s animated feature at the domestic box office. It is important for the world of cinema because, with this box-office milestone, people will discover a forgotten gem, and for Hoppers, it is another notable win.

More about the box office collection of Hoppers

The Pixar original will remain one of the trending movies worldwide in its fourth weekend as well, since there are no strong releases. It has collected $122.2 million at the international box office so far, and the total is still counting. With that, the worldwide collection has crossed $250 million and now stands at $251.6 million. It is tracking to earn between $10 million and $13 million on its 4th three-day weekend in North America. It was released on March 6.

Box office summary

Domestic – $129.4 million

International – $122.2 million

Worldwide – $251.6 million

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