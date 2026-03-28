Weekend Domestic Performance

After hitting theaters on March 6, 2026, Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers opened strong with $45.3 million domestically. Later, it collected $28.7 million in the March 13-15 weekend and another $17.8 million over the March 20-22 period, registering steady drops of just 36.8% and 37.9%, respectively.

On March 26, the film recorded the second-largest third Thursday in more than a decade, earning a solid $1.2 million, behind only Elemental, which collected $2.1 million, according to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando. At its current pace, Hoppers is projected to finish its North American run between $180 million and $220 million.

Its final total will depend on how it holds against incoming competition from the Chris Pratt-voiced adventure comedy The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is set to debut on April 1, 2026.

#Pixar’s new original #HOPPERS won’t let go of its #2 at US #BoxOffice, after grossing another STRONG 1.2M on #2 BIGGEST 3rd THU for a original animation in over a decade, but a -59.9% drop from last SPRING BREAK boosted THU (vs #Elemental’s 2.1M, -14.7%, #Coco’s 1.1M, -30.2%,… pic.twitter.com/7eUQHoT79m — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) March 27, 2026

Worldwide Total & 2026 Rank

Combined with an additional $122.2 million from international markets, Hoppers has now reached a worldwide total of $248.6 million. This makes it the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 so far, only behind the Chinese sports film Pegasus 3, which has earned $609.1 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart. However, surpassing that figure appears unlikely at this stage.

As the film enters its fourth week in theaters, Hoppers is closing in on the lifetime global earnings of the hit animated heist comedy The Bad Guys (2022). Read on to find out how much more Pixar’s latest release needs to earn to surpass it at the worldwide box office.

Hoppers vs. The Bad Guys – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the domestic and global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $126.4 million

International: $122.2 million

Worldwide: $248.6 million

The Bad Guys – Box Office Summary

North America: $97.5 million

International: $152.9 million

Worldwide: $250.4 million

What the Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, Hoppers has already surpassed The Bad Guys domestically by a comfortable margin. However, it still trails the animated heist comedy by roughly $1.8 million worldwide. Given its current momentum and stage in its theatrical run, Hoppers is well-positioned to surpass that total very soon. A clearer picture of its final box office standing should emerge in the coming weeks.

What’s Hoppers All About

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

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