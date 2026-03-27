Former WWE Champion and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson has headlined several blockbuster films, including the Fast & Furious franchise, San Andreas, the Jumanji series, and Rampage. Although his transformative performance in Benny Safdie’s acclaimed 2025 sports drama The Smashing Machine received widespread acclaim, the film struggled at the box office, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the post-pandemic box office.

Now, all eyes are on Dwayne Johnson’s next theatrical outing: the yet-untitled third installment in the Jumanji franchise. Originally scheduled for release on December 11, 2026, Jumanji 3 has been pushed to December 25, 2026, just a week after Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. With tough competition expected this month, the question is, how much will Jumanji 3 need to gross worldwide to outgross the last five wide theatrical releases starring Dwayne Johnson? Let’s break down the numbers.

Dwayne Johnson’s Last 5 Theatrical Releases – Worldwide Earnings

Here are the last five movies starring Dwayne Johnson, along with their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Smashing Machine (2025): $21.1 million Red One (2024): $186 million Black Adam (2022): $393.5 million Jungle Cruise (2021): $220.9 million Jumanji: The Next Level (2019): $801.7 million

Analysis

Based on the above numbers related to Dwayne Johnson’s recent box office track record, Jumanji: The Next Level was his biggest theatrical success, and it comfortably crossed the $800 million worldwide mark. However, his films since then have seen a significant decline in box office earnings. Black Adam performed decently but fell short of expectations for a superhero film, and Jungle Cruise was impacted by its hybrid release. More recently, Red One and The Smashing Machine have struggled to deliver strong theatrical numbers.

This makes Jumanji 3 a very important release for Dwayne Johnson. To outgross all his last five films, the eagerly anticipated adventure comedy needs to outperform Jumanji: The Next Level’s $801.7 million global haul. Given the franchise’s strong global appeal and family-friendly nature, the film could potentially land in the $700 million to $900 million range if it clicks well with moviegoers. However, with tough competition from Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, Jumanji 3’s final worldwide total will depend on word of mouth and how well it holds in the weeks after its theatrical release.

Look who’s on the loose 👀 #JumanjiMovie is coming exclusively to theatres Christmas 2026. pic.twitter.com/fDe9J4ehy9 — Jumanji Movie (@jumanjimovie) November 19, 2025

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