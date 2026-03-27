The Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti-backed action-comedy horror film They Will Kill You has hit theaters in North America. Directed by Kirill Sokolov, the film stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker) in the lead role.

According to industry estimates, the film is tracking to earn around $10 million domestically, with another $10 million expected from 65 international territories, including France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Spain, and the UK. If it meets these projections, the Warner Bros. release will surpass the $9.1 million domestic opening of the similar-genre film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which debuted on March 20, 2026.

With a 73% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a fairly positive critical response. This, along with potential positive word-of-mouth from audiences, could help it hold steady during the weekdays as well. While its long-term box office performance remains to be seen, let’s take a look at how much They Will Kill You needs to earn at the North American box office to outgross the top five highest-grossing horror films of 2026 so far.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films of 2026 Domestically

Here are the top five highest-grossing films of 2026 so far at the domestic box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Scream 7: $115.8 million Send Help: $64.6 million Iron Lung: $40.9 million Primate: $25.6 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: $25.1 million

Based on the above figures, They Will Kill You needs to surpass 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s $25.1 million domestic total to break into 2026’s current top five horror releases at the North American box office. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the zombie horror sequel opened to $12.5 million domestically but struggled to maintain momentum during its theatrical run.

Since They Will Kill You is tracking for a slightly lower $10 million opening weekend, it has a realistic shot at overtaking that benchmark and securing a place among the year’s top five highest-grossing horror releases domestically. However, achieving that target will depend on meeting its projected opening numbers and sustaining solid weekday holds and comparatively smaller weekend drops over the next two to three weeks. The final outcome will become clearer as its theatrical run unfolds in the coming weeks.

What’s They Will Kill You All About?

Directed by Kirill Sokolov, the action-comedy horror follows an ex-convict, Asia Reeves (Zazie Beetz), who takes up the job of a live-in housekeeper at a luxurious high-rise building in New York City. But she soon learns that the mysterious building has a dark history and people have been disappearing without a trace for decades.

They Will Kill You – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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