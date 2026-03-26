Alongside Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, and Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also one of 2026’s most anticipated films. The curiosity among moviegoers is so high that the film’s trailer racked up a whopping 1 billion views within just four days of its release. Spider-Man has long been a major revenue generator for both Sony and Marvel Studios. Sam Raimi’s 2002 film starring Tobey Maguire grossed $804.5 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, while the most recent entry, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), earned a massive $1.921 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Beyond the Spider-Man franchise, several MCU films have delivered huge box office numbers, with multiple titles crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much Destin Daniel Cretton’s upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, needs to earn to break into the MCU’s top five highest-grossing releases of all time at the global box office.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing MCU Films Of All Time

Let’s take a look at the worldwide earnings of the top five highest-grossing MCU films of all time, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $2.799 billion Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2.052 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.921 billion The Avengers (2012): $1.520 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): $1.405 billion

The above numbers clearly show how high the bar is for any MCU film aiming to enter the top five worldwide. To break into this elite list, Spider-Man: Brand New Day would need to surpass Avengers: Age of Ultron’s $1.405 billion worldwide total. While that’s a tough target to achieve, the Spider-Man franchise has already proven its box office strength, and No Way Home came quite close to Infinity War. If Brand New Day manages to gross even around 20-25% less than No Way Home’s global total, it could comfortably challenge the lower end of this list and potentially surpass Avengers: Age of Ultron’s worldwide total. However, achieving this will depend on its opening weekend momentum and sustained performance across both domestic and international markets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Official Trailer

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