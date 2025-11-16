Christopher Nolan has spent years reshaping modern cinema, and now he turns toward the oldest tale ever told. His film The Odyssey brings him to the roots of storytelling, where Homer’s poem follows Matt Damon’s Odysseus on his long journey home after the Trojan War. Nolan moves into this world with full force, taking on his 13th film with a scale that reaches far beyond anything he has attempted before.

The Odyssey Surpasses Oppenheimer in Raw Production Scale

Christopher Nolan told Empire that The Odyssey has already passed Oppenheimer in size. He spoke about shooting over two million feet of film and completing a 91-day ocean schedule. The footage adds up to more than 380 hours and surpasses the raw length of Oppenheimer’s 11 miles of IMAX film.

Much of the movie was created on real ocean locations, where Matt Damon and the rest of the cast faced the natural forces around them. Nolan described the experience as primal, with the crew placed on real waves and real waters as the conditions kept shifting. The director said, “Yeah, it’s vast and terrifying and wonderful and benevolent, as the conditions shift. We really wanted to capture how hard those journeys would have been for people. And the leap of faith that was being made in an unmapped, uncharted world.”

245 days until Christopher Nolan’s ‘THE ODYSSEY’ pic.twitter.com/uDCKEqKT4G — Nolan Archive (@NolanAnalyst) November 14, 2025

Christopher Nolan Nearly Directed Troy Years Ago

Nolan’s connection to this story goes back much further. He revealed that he had once been hired to direct Troy, which planted the first seed for this world in his mind. The Odyssey became a dream he carried for decades, and moreover, to him, the tale is more than myth, and it forms the backbone of countless stories.

He said Emma Thomas described it best when she called it foundational. “There’s a bit of everything in it. I mean, it truly contains all stories,” he said.

The Odyssey is currently in post-production and is set for release by Warner Bros. worldwide in July 2026.

Official artwork for Christopher Nolan’s ‘THE ODYSSEY’ Illustrated by Paul Shipper. pic.twitter.com/1qHEOkPBEJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 13, 2025

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream The Horror Franchise Finale?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News