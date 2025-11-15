The Conjuring franchise has reached its final chapter with The Conjuring: Last Rites, a movie that pulled viewers back into the world of Ed and Lorraine Warren one final time. The story drew strength from the real Smurl haunting case, a stretch of claims that ran from 1974 to 1989 in a Pennsylvania home where Jack and Janet Smurl said they faced a demonic presence.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Director & Cast

Michael Chaves shaped the movie around this case, and Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga returned as the Warrens along with Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Beau Gadsdon, and Steve Coulter. The movie soared quickly at the box office and became a record breaker, with a worldwide opening that surpassed every horror title before it and pushed its total to more than $490 million.

The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Confirmed

The long wait for the streaming release comes to an end as the movie lands on HBO Max on November 21, 2025. This gives fans a chance to revisit the Warren’s darkest encounter and the thread that ties them to the evil force at the center of the Smurl story. The arrival on streaming also marks the point where new plans for the universe begin to take form.

The final chapter. The Conjuring: Last Rites starts streaming November 21 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/NAzSPTAfPw — HBO Max Movies (@moviesonmax) November 14, 2025

New Conjuring Prequel Plans Begin After Record Success

After Last Rites went past all expectations and crossed $194 million dollars in its global opening weekend, Warner Bros and New Line set their sights on a fresh prequel. Rodrigue Huart is being considered to direct, and Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg will be shaping the script. The movie showed younger versions of Ed and Lorraine, which may point toward the type of story the prequel will explore. It is not yet known whether Farmiga or Wilson will return.

The Conjuring is also heading toward a new chapter on television as HBO develops a series that will continue the line of stories built over the past 12 years. Nancy Won has taken charge as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, though the plot remains under wraps for now.

The Legacy Of The Conjuring Universe

The franchise stands as the leading force of the horror genre with a total box office figure of $2.7 billion when counting the sequels and spinoffs. It all began with James Wan’s 2013 movie, which opened the way for the Annabelle films, two entries from The Nun, and several tales shaped around the Warrens and their work with the demonic.

