Halloween is one of the most fun holidays in Western countries, especially the US. It calls for spooky movies with loved ones, so Hollywood filmmakers release horror movies around this time. To date, Annabelle holds the record for being the highest-grossing Halloween release of all time. But is it the most profitable among the top five highest-grossing horror films ever? Scroll below for more.

Top 5 Halloween Grossers & Their Jaw-Dropping Returns!

5. The Ring (2002)

Budget – $48 million

Worldwide collection – $249.34 million

ROI – $201.3 million

ROI% – 419%

The Ring (2002), directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Naomi Watts and Martin Henderson, follows a journalist investigating a cursed videotape that kills anyone who watches it within seven days. Made on a $48 million budget, it became a massive hit, grossing $249.3 million worldwide, and is credited with launching the J-horror remake trend in Hollywood.

4. The Grudge (2004)

Budget – $10 million

Worldwide Collection – $187.3 million

ROI – $177.3 million

ROI% – 1773%

The Grudge (2004), directed by Takashi Shimizu and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, centers on an American nurse in Tokyo who encounters a vengeful curse born from violent death. Produced on a $10 million budget, it became a huge success, grossing $187.3 million worldwide, making it one of the most profitable horror films of its time.

3. Halloween (2018)

Budget – $10 million

Worldwide collection – $259.9 million

ROI – $249.9 million

ROI% – 2499%

Halloween (2018), directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis, is a direct sequel to the 1978 classic. It ignores previous sequels and revisits Laurie Strode’s final showdown with Michael Myers.

2. Annabelle (2014)

Budget – $6.5 million

Worldwide collection – $257.6 million

ROI – $251.1 million

ROI% – 3863%

Annabelle (2014), directed by John R. Leonetti and starring Annabelle Wallis and Ward Horton, follows a couple terrorized by a possessed vintage doll after a demonic attack in their home. It helped expand The Conjuring universe.

1. Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Budget- $5 million

Worldwide collection – $207.03 million

ROI – $202.03 million

ROI% – 4041%

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011), directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman and starring Katie Featherston and Sprague Grayden, explores the origins of the haunting that terrorized the sisters in the earlier films, set in their childhood home.

Therefore, Annabelle might rule the list of highest-grossing Halloween releases of all time, but it is not the most profitable. The films are available on digital platforms. How many of them have you watched?

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

