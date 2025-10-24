Tron: Ares, led by Jared Leto, is a lost case at the box office, and media outlets have also revealed how much it is expected to lose. The film will keep fighting as long as it is in cinemas. The sci-fi flick has surpassed a cult classic directed by David Fincher, led by Brad Pitt, which also featured Leto in a supporting role. Many of you might have guessed the film’s name, but those still wondering stick to the end of the article to find out!

Tron: Ares at the worldwide box office

Despite running on 4,000 screens in North America, Tron: Ares is collecting poor box office numbers. The film collected $898K on its second Wednesday, dropping by 51.7% from last Wednesday, when it raked in $1.8 million. After 13 days, the film has collected $57.7 million at the North American box office.

Tron: Ares collected $48.6 million at the overseas box office. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, reflecting on its poor box office performance. Allied to the domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection is $106.4 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It is expected to hit $115 million globally this weekend.

Supasses David Fincher’s cult classic, Fight Club

David Fincher’s Fight Club was reportedly one of the most controversial and talked-about films of the 1990s. It found commercial success with its home video release, establishing it as a cult classic. The film collected $101.3 million at the worldwide box office, including the re-runs. The film featured Jared Leto as Angel Face, a young Fight Club recruit and a member of Project Mayhem. It is a notable entry in Leto’s filmography. Meanwhile, Leto’s latest film has surpassed the worldwide haul of Fight Club.

Jared Leto stole the show in Fight Club, which earned him recognition. This David Fincher flop is one of Leto’s highest-grossing films overall. This might not be a great achievement, but he gained recognition with his Fight Club role, and therefore, beating that film is morally significant. Tron: Ares was released in theaters on October 10.

Box Office Summary

North America – $57.7 million

International – $48.6 million

Worldwide – $106.4 million

