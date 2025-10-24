The Conjuring: Last Rites is a blockbuster of the year, with over $480 million+ in worldwide collections. Yet it is not one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It has beaten two 2025 MCU releases, and to get into this year’s top 10, it needs to surpass yet another Marvel movie—The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Keep scrolling for the box office deets.

The horror sequel is one of the year’s most profitable films, with an estimated net budget of $55 million. The movie is on track to earn $500 million worldwide, and if luck is on its side, it might even achieve more than that. People have given horror films a lot of love, and they were deserving as well. From Sinners to The Conjuring 4, the horror films have successfully entertained the viewers at the theaters.

The Conjuring: Last Rites worldwide collection update

The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $84.00 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. After 48 days, The Conjuring 4 has collected $175.9 million at the domestic box office. It has been made available on digital platforms and has been running on 1981 screens in North America.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the film has been very successful at the overseas box office, collecting $306.6 million so far. The worldwide collection of the horror sequel is $482.5 million. It is currently the 11th highest-grossing film of the year and is on track to hit $500 million.

Here’s how much it needs to break into 2025’s top 10 grossers

The Conjuring: Last Rites has surpassed Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World’s global collections, but needs to beat The Fantastic Four: First Steps to break into the global top 10 of the year. For the unversed, First Steps collected $521.8 million at the worldwide box office.

The horror sequel needs an 8% jump to surpass The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ worldwide haul and enter 2025’s global top 10. In numbers, The Conjuring 4 is around $39.5 million away from beating the MCU movie globally.

More about the film

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront. The film was released on September 5.

Box Office Summary

North America – $175.9 million

International – $306.6 million

Worldwide – $482.5 million

