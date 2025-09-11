Michael Chaves is a popular American filmmaker known for his horror movies. His latest one is The Conjuring: Last Rites. The Conjuring 4 has been performing strongly at the box office and is already one of his top three highest-grossing films worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Chaves began his filmmaking career with short films, including The Maiden, which won the Best Super Short Horror Film Award at Shriekfest 2016. He is also the creator of the sci-fi series Chase Champion. Chaves often blends supernatural horror with dark atmosphere and jump scares. His films get mixed-to-positive reviews but perform well at the box office, making him a go-to director for Warner Bros./New Line in horror.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is already Michael Chaves’ 2nd-highest-grossing film ever!

For the unversed, Michael Chaves transitioned to feature-length film with The Curse of La Llorona, which is also a part of The Conjuring universe. The Conjuring: Last Rites is the 4th installment in the main franchise, which is led by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. It opened with $194 million collection at the worldwide box office. In under a week, The Conjuring 4 collected $226.6 million at the worldwide box office. Chaves has directed just four films in his career, including the latest release.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Michael Chaves at the worldwide box office.

The Nun II – $269.3 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $226.6 million* The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $206.4 million The Curse of La Llorona – $123.2 million

[* – running in cinemas]

The Conjuring: Last Rites will soon overtake the worldwide haul of The Nun II, probably this weekend only, and become the filmmaker’s highest-grossing film ever. The Conjuring 4 is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting case. The cast comprises Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, and Ben Hardy. The film was released on September 5.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

