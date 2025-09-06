Patrick Wilson is back on screen in one of his most popular roles, Ed Warren. The Conjuring: Last Rites has hit the screens this Friday, and it is looking to have a remarkable opening. The actor has appeared in several kinds of movies and on Broadway. His last five films capture his versatility, and we are ranking them according to the worldwide box office collection. Keep scrolling for more.

He is most widely recognized as a leading figure in modern horror, anchoring two of the genre’s biggest franchises: Ed Warren in The Conjuring films and Josh Lambert in Insidious. In 2023, he expanded his creative reach by making his directorial debut with Insidious: The Red Door.

Patrick Wilson’s last five films

Patrick Wilson’s last five films showcase his range across blockbusters and horror. He returned as Orm in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) and headlined The Nun II and Insidious: The Red Door, the latter also marking his directorial debut. He continued his role as Ed Warren in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), while Moonfall (2022) saw him in a large-scale disaster epic.

Check out the worldwide collections of his last five films.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – $440.2 million $269.7 million The Nun II (2023) – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) – $206.4 million Insidious: The Red Door (2023) – $189.1 million Moonfall (2022) – $67.3 million

About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Patrick Wilson reunites with Vera Farmiga for The Conjuring: Last Rites, and it has been released in theaters on September 5. Last Rites collected $34.6 million on its opening day, including $8.5 million from the Thursday previews. It is reportedly eyeing a $165 million to $185 million global opening. In Last Rites, Wilson’s Ed Warren and Vera Farmiga’s Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.

