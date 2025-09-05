Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a force to be reckoned with at the Korean box office. Despite a strong local competitor like My Daughter Is A Zombie, it continues to drive large footfalls. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film has overtaken The Mugen Train to become the most-watched movie of the franchise at the overseas box office. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Infinity Castle at the Korean Box Office

As per the last update by Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had accumulated $25.2 million in Korea. It remained the second-highest-grossing film of August, leaving behind F1, Ballerina, Smurfs, The Bad Guys 2, and other releases.

As per a new report by The Korean Herald, Akaza’s Return has registered ticket sales of over 3.4 million at the Korean box office. It is just behind Brad Pitt’s F1, which has recorded a whopping 4.5 million admissions.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train admissions

Back in 2021, The Mugen Train had taken over 4 months to cross 2 million admissions in Korea. In its lifetime, the first Demon Slayer movie had witnessed ticket sales of 2.23 million. Infinity Castle has now left it behind, that too with 52% higher footfalls already. It is now the most-watched film in Haruo Sotozaki‘s film series.

Previously, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had surpassed the original box office run of The Mugen Train ($15.55 million). However, the movie was re-released in Korea, adding another $15.14 million to its kitty.

The overall earnings of The Mugen Train (including re-release) stands at $30.66 million in Korea, a mark that Infinity Castle will soon surpass!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Upcoming Release Schedule

After roaring loudly in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, and other markets, Akaza’s Return is now heading for its next release phase.

Here’s a detailed schedule:

September 11 : Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Syria, Ukraine, UAE, Uruguay, Venezuela

: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Syria, Ukraine, UAE, Uruguay, Venezuela September 12 : United States, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Finland, India, Kenya, Latvia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom

: United States, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Finland, India, Kenya, Latvia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom September 17 : Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland

: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland September 18: Austria, Germany, Moldova, Switzerland

