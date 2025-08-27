Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now ruling the globe with a fantastic box office collection. Its theatrical run first began in Japan, where it has completed over 38 days, and surpassed the earnings minted by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train by the sixth weekend. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the Japanese box office

According to the latest update, Akaza’s Return earned $7.84 million during the sixth weekend, a 38.5% drop from the last weekend. It has accumulated $191 million in 38 days in Japan. Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial had registered 19.82 million admissions in total.

Recently, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had surpassed the lifetime earnings of Titanic (¥27.7 billion) to emerge as the third highest-grossing film in Japan. It is now competing against Spirited Away (¥31.68 billion) to take over the #2 spot.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train

By its sixth weekend, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train had amassed $176 million at the Japanese box office in 2020. This means Infinity Castle has surpassed the earnings of the OG film by a margin of $15 million.

All eyes are on whether Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle could beat The Mugen Train (¥40.43 billion) in its lifetime. Becoming the #1 domestic grosser looks achievable as Akaza’s Return continues to be the leading choice of the audience in the domestic market. In fact, it has remained the go-to choice for audiences for six weekends straight, leaving behind rivals like Kokuho and Jurassic World Rebirth, among others.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary (38 days)

Opening Day: ¥1.64 billion ($11.2million)

($11.2million) Opening Weekend (3-day): ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

($37.5 million) Extended Opening Weekend (4-day): ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

($49.7 million) Week 1: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

($72.4 million) Week 2: ¥15.17 billion ($102.2 million)

($102.2 million) Week 3: ¥20.31 billion ($137.9 million)

($137.9 million) Weekend 5: ¥25.86 billion ($175.5 million)

($175.5 million) Weekend 6: ¥28.09 billion ($191 million)

