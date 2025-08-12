Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle mania is now spreading worldwide. Amid the strong run in Japan, Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial was released in Taiwan on August 8, 2025. As expected, Akaza’s Return made a banging opening, leaving behind The Mugen Train to score the biggest debut for an anime film. Scroll below for the global collection!

Infinity Castle continues to achieve new milestones in Japan

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has completed a glorious run of 25 days in Japan. As per the official update by Ufotable, it has accumulated ¥22.07 billion, which is approximately $149.9 million at the domestic box office.

Akaza’s Return is currently the 6th highest-grossing film at the Japanese box office with total admissions of 15.69 million. All eyes are now on how soon it can surpass Your Name (¥25.17 billion) among the all-time highest-grossers at the domestic box office.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza’s Return makes a smashing debut in Taiwan

As per The Liberty Times, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made the 7th biggest opening of all-time in Taiwan, grossing a whopping $1.56 million (NT$46.9 million). Released on August 8, 2025, it garnered a record-breaking $5.67 million (NT$170 million) in the opening weekend.

The latest Demon Slayer movie has left behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train to score the #1 opening for an anime film in Taiwan. For the unversed, the 2020 OG film had grossed $4.1 million in its debut weekend.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining the earnings from Taiwan and Japan, the worldwide box office collection of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surges to $155.57 million. It is now heading for release in several other circuits, including Thailand (August 12), Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Singapore (August 14), Cambodia, Indonesia, and Vietnam (August 15), Philippines (August 20), and South Korea (August 22). The anime fever will be spread all over, and we cannot wait to witness the spree of success!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office Summary

Japan: $149.9 million

Taiwan: $5.67 million

Worldwide Total: $155.57 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18: Only 4.79 Crores Away From Crushing The Lifetime Earnings Of Raid 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News