The anticipation around Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 is sky-high. The sixth instalment in the YRF spy universe will be dominating the ticket windows starting August 14, 2025. The advance booking is growing from strength to strength with every passing day, as it has now left behind Sitaare Zameen Par. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

War 2 Advance Booking for day 1 (2 days to go)

As per Sacnilk, War 2 has witnessed almost a 2X jump in advance booking sales compared to 2.09 crore gross earned until yesterday. As per Sacnilk, it has recorded pre-sales of 4.20 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) as of 10 AM today. Almost 1.29 lakhs tickets have been sold across the nation.

Hindi continues to dominate ticket sales, selling over 1 lakh tickets alone. Telugu is the second-best performing circuit, thanks to the strong pull of Jr NTR. Despite competition with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, even the Tamil belt is witnessing good ticket sales. Maharashtra is the leading state-wise admissions, followed by Delhi, Gujrat, and West Bengal.

War 2 beats Sky Force

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is on a record-breaking spree in pre-sales. It was just yesterday it cross the final advance booking sales of Jaat (2.59 crores). Today, it has crossed Sitaare Zameen Par (3.31 crores) and Sky Force (3.84 crores).

Today, War 2 will enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2025. The first target is to beat Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which registered ticket sales worth 6.52 crores and ranked fifth.

More about War 2

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff in the lead. Siddharth Anand directed the OG film. However, Ayan Mukerji is donning the director’s hat for the sequel. It is produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF.

The release of War 2 coincides with the Independence Day holiday.

