Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is picking up the desired momentum in advance booking. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial began full-fledged pre-sales on August 10, 2025, and has already showcased a massive 480% growth. Scroll below for the latest box office updates, 3 days ahead of the big release!

War 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1

The craze for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s face-off is spreading like a wildfire. As per Sacnilk, War 2 has registered advance booking sales of 2.09 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), as of 10AM today. It has witnessed an earth-shattering 480% jump in the last 24 hours. Over 57K tickets have been sold so far.

Hindi 2D (1.73 crores) is witnessing the best ticket sales, followed by Hindi IMAX 2D (15.5 lacs) and then Telugu 2D (11.6 lacs). Most would know that War 2 will be facing a head-on box office clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Interestingly, it is still performing very well in the Tamil belt and has already accumulated 5.48 lacs through pre-sales!

War 2 beats Kesari Chapter 2

There are three days to go until the big release, so War 2 will surely enter the top 3 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood. The YRF production has already surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, which registered advance booking sales of 1.84 crore gross. Today, it will surpass Sunny Deol’s Jaat (2.59 crores) and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (3.31 crores) and inch closer to Sky Force (3.82 crores).

War 2 BMS trends

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is witnessing impressive trends on BookMyShow. It has sold 2.72K tickets in the last 24 hours. It is only 11 AM, and the action thriller has already sold 6,240 tickets today.

One can expect a box office dhamaka starting August 14, 2025. It’s going to be a tough time for Saiyaara, Dhadak 2 and all other competitors.

