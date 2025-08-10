There are new releases like Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 at the ticket windows. But that isn’t stopping Saiyaara from its record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. It enjoyed an impressive jump on the fourth Saturday and axed 2 Bollywood biggies. Scroll below for a detailed day 23 report!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 23

The only roadblock for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s blockbuster is Mahavatar Narsimha, which is dominating the Hindi box office. Despite the strong competition, Saiyaara earned 5 crores* on day 23. It showcased a 122% jump compared to 2.25 crores earned on the previous day.

The cumulative total of Saiyaara at the Indian box office surges to 322.25 crores*. Mohit Suri’s directorial was made on a budget of 45 crores. It has minted a return on investment of 616% in the last 23 days. The romantic musical drama will continue to add moolah until the arrival of War 2 on August 14, 2025. The real challenge will begin ahead of Independence Day.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Saiyaara below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Day 22: 2.25 crores

Day 23: 5 crores

Total: 322.25 crores

Saiyaara is now the 14th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s starrer has axed not one but two Bollywood biggies among the top Hindi grossers of all time. It surpassed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff‘s War (319 crores), that too ahead of the arrival of War 2.

Saiyaara has also crossed the lifetime earnings of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores). It is now the 14th highest-grossing Hindi film in history. The YRF production still needs over 65 crores to enter the top 10, which may not be possible with the arrival of War 2.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (23 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 322.25 crores

India gross: 380.25 crores

ROI: 616%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films In India & Worldwide: 2645 Crores+ Global Earnings From Pushpa 2, Sarrainodu & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News