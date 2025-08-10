Mahavatar Narsimha has turned out to be the biggest surprise of 2025. The Indian mythological action film will soon cross the 150 crore mark in all languages. In only 16 days, it has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film, surpassing Kesari Chapter 2 and one other! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 16 (All Langauges)

It is widely known that Mahavatar Narsimha is the highest-grossing animated film of all time in India. But what one may not have noticed is that it is scoring some of the most significant single-day collections that even big Bollywood films fail to witness. On day 16, Hombale Films’ production added 19.45 crores to the kitty — mind you, on a third Saturday!

The overall net collection of Mahavatar Narsimha comes to 141.59 crores, all languages combined. Today, it will go past the 150 crore mark, setting new benchmarks for animated films in India.

Check out a detailed language-wise box office breakdown (net collection):

Hindi: 104.14 crores

Telugu: 31.05 crores

Kannada: 4.14 crores

Tamil: 1.89 crores

Malayalam: 37 lakhs

Total: 141.59 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha is now the #6 Bollywood grosser of 2025

Ashwin Kumar’s directorial had previously surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol’s Jaat (90.34 crores) and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (94.48 crores). It has now left behind Sikandar (129.95 crores) and Sky Force (134.93 crores) to steal the 6th spot!

Today, Hombale Films production will beat Sitaare Zameen Par (165.39 crores).

Take a look at the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Saiyaara: 317.25 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 165.39 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 141.59 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Jaat: 90.34 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 16 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 141.59 crores

India gross: 167.07 crores

ROI: 843.93%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

