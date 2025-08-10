Cine-goers are waiting with bated breath to witness Rajinikanth’s Coolie on the big screens. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action thriller is arriving in cinemas on August 14, 2025. It has showcased an impressive growth of 199% in the last 24 hours of advance booking. A storm is incoming at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Coolie Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 days to go)

Rajinikanth starrer will be facing a head-on clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 at the box office. It was expected to dominate the Tamil screens, but is also roaring loud in the Telugu belt, which is a huge surprise! As per Sacnilk, Coolie has registered advance booking sales worth 11.08 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), as of 1 PM today.

Almost 53K tickets have been sold in the Tamil belt alone, which is the best-performing market. It is gradually picking up pace in the other languages. So far, over 53.43K tickets have been sold in all languages combined. As one may have guessed, Tamil Nadu is leading the ticket sales. Other key performing states include Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, among others.

Here’s a language-wise breakdown of Coolie pre-sales in India (4 days to go):

Tamil: 10.95 crores

Hindi: 10 lakhs

Telugu: 1.87 lakhs

Kannada: 45K

Total: 11.08 crores

More about Coolie

Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures. The ensemble cast features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle.

The Tamil action thriller is mounted on a staggering budget of 350 crores, as per multiple reports. The stakes are high! Rajinikanth starrer must earn 700 crores in its lifetime to gain the hit verdict.

