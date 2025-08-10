Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, entered the second week on an average note. Since the film isn’t enjoying good word-of-mouth, it was expected to show minimal growth over the second weekend. Surprisingly, it picked up really well on the second Saturday, day 9, and clocked a decent number at the Indian box office. But will this bounce-back save the film from an embarrassment? Let’s discuss it below!

The Bollywood comedy sequel was released amid high expectations, but it failed to make any impact. Since its predecessor scored over 100 crore net back in 2012, this one was expected to perform much better, and crossing the 100 crore mark was a minimum expectation. Unfortunately, it’s getting nowhere close to the century mark and trying its best to earn as much as possible before War 2 arrives.

Son Of Sardaar 2 displays an impressive jump on day 9

On the second Saturday, day 9, Son Of Sardaar 2 started with a dismal 5% occupancy in morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it jumped significantly up to 25%. It registered a solid 51% occupancy in the evening shows, followed by an impressive 59% occupancy in the night shows.

All thanks to such a turnaround, especially in the evening and night shows, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned an estimated 4 crores on day 9. Compared to day 8’s 1.22 crores, the film displayed a superb 227.86% jump. Overall, it has earned 38.29 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 45.18 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.07 crores

Day 8 – 1.22 crores

Day 9 – 4 crores

Total – 38.29 crores

It’s too late for any turnaround at the Indian box office

As mentioned above, the Ajay Devgn starrer displayed a massive jump, which is surprising. To an extent, it was boosted by the Raksha Bandhan holiday. Even today, it might pull off another healthy score. However, it’s too late now, and the verdict is already out. Only four days are left from here, as War 2 is witnessing a grand release on August 14. Except for Mahavatar Narsimha, all other Hindi films are expected to suffer due to War 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): Sells Over 9,000 Tickets, Ready To Accelerate In Full-Fledged Pre-Sales

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News