Ayan Mukerji and YRF have gone all out for their mega-budget spy thriller, War 2. Jr NTR is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan while Kiara Advani plays the leading lady. It is reportedly made on a 110% higher budget than the 2019 War. But how much does it need to become a box office hit? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Revisiting War Box Office

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War was made on a budget of 155 crores, including P&A. Siddharth Anand‘s directorial earned a whopping 319 crores, all languages included. It was a clean hit at the Indian box office.

What is the War 2 budget?

As per multiple reports, War 2 is mounted on a staggering budget of 325 crores, 110% higher than the OG 2019 film. YRF has gone all out with a strong casting coup that is sure to attract footfalls. Hrithik Roshan enjoys a massive fan base as Kabir in the Hindi belt. The sequel factor is only going to pump the audience further. On the other hand, Jr NTR comes with a strong pull in the South. In fact, his star power is already visible in North America, as ticket sales in Telugu have increased exponentially compared to Hindi.

How much does War 2 need to be a hit?

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film earns the hit verdict once it earns double its investment at the Indian box office. This means, War 2 will gain the hit verdict once it earns 2X its budget of 325 crores, i.e., 650 crores. The target is challenging, but if the content clicks with the audience, it’ll be a cakewalk for the leading stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

More about the War sequel

War 2 is the sixth instalment of the YRF spy universe after Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, and War.

The spy thriller will be released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. It will coincide with the Independence Day holiday and face a head-on clash against Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

