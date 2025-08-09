The countdown has begun for Rajinikanth’s Tamil action thriller, Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan co-starrer will release in theatres on August 14, 2025. After North America, advance booking has now commenced in the domestic market. Scroll below for the latest box office update in India.

Coolie Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

As per Sacnilk, Coolie registered an advance booking sale of 3.70 crore gross as of 1 PM today. So far, pre-sales have only been opened for the Tamil belt. Over 17K tickets have been sold across the nation.

As expected, Tamil Nadu is the best-performing circuit, followed by Kerala and Karnataka. With 5 more days to go until the big release, one can expect Coolie to achieve new milestones in pre-sales in India.

Coolie vs top 5 advance booking sales of 2025

The pace is good, and the momentum will only boost as the release date approaches. However, in order to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in India, Rajinikanth starrer must witness a growth of 390%. Only then it will beat Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan and find a spot on the list.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in India (gross collection excluding blocked seats):

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 35 crores+ (including pre-sales of premiere shows) Game Changer – 31.80 crores Good Bad Ugly – 18.90 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 18.40 crores L2: Empuraan – 18.15 crores

The War 2 obstacle

Only the sky would have been the limit for this Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer, which would also attract a decent crowd from the Hindi belt due to the Rajinikanth + Aamir Khan combo. However, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 will pose as a major threat.

War 2 is sure to dominate in the Hindi and Telugu belt due to the massive pull of the leading actors, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. So while Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna will steal the limelight in the Tamil belt, there will be roadblocks as far as the pan-India run is concerned.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 Box Office Day 1: Biggest Telugu Opening For Bollywood Is On The Cards, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal To Be Dethroned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News