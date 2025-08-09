The countdown is in the final stage, and the excitement is at its peak for War 2. It’s going to be a true pan-India blast with Hrithik Roshan taking on Jr NTR. Such a fantastic casting has truly helped the film increase its box office potential. Before its theatrical journey begins, it is confirmed that the biggie is all set to create history by registering Bollywood’s biggest day 1 in the Telugu language. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Jr NTR to draw a massive crowd in the Telugu market

Over the years, NTR has built his massive fan base in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). He upped his popularity game with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. During Devara, he again proved why he’s called the mass of masses. Now, even this time, he’s ready to roar by attracting a massive crowd even in the presence of Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Hrithik Roshan’s popularity will come into play

Apart from Jr NTR’s presence, even Hrithik Roshan enjoys a good following in the Telugu market, which he has previously proved with Dhoom 2 and other films. So, the presence of these two actors ensures that War 2 is all set to register the biggest opening for Bollywood in the Telugu-dubbed version.

War 2 to beat Animal’s Telugu day 1 collection at the Indian box office

For those who don’t know, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal holds the record for the highest day 1 collection in Telugu for a Bollywood film. Released in 2023, it earned 8.55 crore net on the opening day. War 2 is expected to surpass this number at the Indian box office by a very big margin.

More about War 2

The upcoming Bollywood action thriller is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to release on August 14. It also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film was made on a massive budget of 325 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Rajinikanth Is 399.68 Crores Away From A Major Post-COVID Milestone, Will Coolie Get Him There?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News